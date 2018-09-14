Sonali Bendre Misses Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Shares an Emotional Post

Actress Sonali Bendre is battling cancer in the most positive way possible. She's emerged as a symbol of hope, motivating people to live life at its best. But looks like the actress, who is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York, is feeling homesick.On Thursday, Sonali, who comes from a Maharashtrian family, shared that she is missing being with her family on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress also posted a series of photos of her family offering prayers to Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion.#GaneshChaturthi has always been very very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy," read the post shared by Sonali.Sonali shared the news of her being diagnosed with cancer on social media in July with a long post talking about how "sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball." She also said the diagnosis came after a few tests done for a “niggling pain".Sonali, who began her film career in 1994 with K Ravi Shankar's Aag, has starred in over 45 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She is best known for doing Sarfarosh, Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Major Saab, among others.