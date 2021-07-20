Sonali Bendre Looks Alluring in Throwback Picture From Sarfarosh

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre created a stir on social media with her latest Instagram post. It seems like the monsoon blues has taken her back to memory lane when she was filming Sarfarosh. The actress dropped a stunning throwback picture from the 1999 film where she can be seen shooting for the song Jo Haal Dil Ka. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red blouse and thigh-high slit skirt, drenched in rain. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “A dash of red on a gloomy day”. The movie Sarfarosh also featured Aamir Khan in the lead role and its songs continue to received immense love from the audience.

The post has left everyone spellbound as netizens have flooded it with compliments. Besides her fans, celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Neelam Kothari also commented on the post. Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap heaped praises on the post. A user wrote, “First massive crush” while another called her ultimate beauty. The post has garnered over 12 lakhs of likes in just one day.

Sonali might be away from the silver screen for a long time but she never fails to amaze her fans with her fabulous social media posts. She is quite active on Instagram and often treats her fans with glimpses from her daily life. Recently, she dropped an adorable picture of herself to share her thoughts of the day. The picture was clicked by no one but her bestie Sussanne Khan. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Grateful for the little things in life". She looks beautiful in the picture, while her smile took away all the attention.

As soon as she shared the picture, her friends and fans have showered the post with love. Neelam, Farah Khan, Twinkle Khanna as well as Sussane too commented on the post.

Sonali is one of the most loved actresses of the 90s and is best known for her work in films like Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Duplicate, Zakhm and many more. She was last appeared on screen as a judge on the TV show India's Best Dramebaaz.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here