Sonali Bendre Misses Son Ranveer on His Birthday as She Undergoes Cancer Treatment, See Her Post

Sonali Bendre who is battling cancer, misses her son as for the first time she will be not there to celebrate his birthday.

Updated:August 11, 2018, 12:28 PM IST
Last month Sonali Bendre told the world that she's been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised. Since then the actress has proved that she is a woman of substance, and there's no doubt about it. Right from announcing her fight with cancer to accepting its effects, she has been brave and has come forward as a source of strength and inspiration for all. August 11th is her son Raveer's 13th birthday and she's away in US for her treatment. It is for the first time that she will be not there to celebrate his birthday. Since she's missing him terribly, she uploaded a heart-warming video and wrote, " Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug!"



Recently, husband Goldie Behl informed fans that the Hum Saath Saath Hai actress is stable. He wrote, "Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively."




Sonali is very close to her son, and in a recent post on Instagram she shared the dilemma she went through when she had to confess the 'Big C' to him and how he has been a source of strength and positivity for her in this difficult time.

From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on



The Sarfarosh actress also thanked all her fans and supporters for their wishes, prayers and for sharing their stories. We wish Sonali Bendre a super speedy recovery.

