Sonali Bendre Misses Son Ranveer on His Birthday as She Undergoes Cancer Treatment, See Her Post

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.🙏 — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

Last month Sonali Bendre told the world that she's been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised. Since then the actress has proved that she is a woman of substance, and there's no doubt about it. Right from announcing her fight with cancer to accepting its effects, she has been brave and has come forward as a source of strength and inspiration for all. August 11th is her son Raveer's 13th birthday and she's away in US for her treatment. It is for the first time that she will be not there to celebrate his birthday. Since she's missing him terribly, she uploaded a heart-warming video and wrote, " Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug!"Recently, husband Goldie Behl informed fans that the Hum Saath Saath Hai actress is stable. He wrote, "Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively."Sonali is very close to her son, and in a recent post on Instagram she shared the dilemma she went through when she had to confess the 'Big C' to him and how he has been a source of strength and positivity for her in this difficult time.The Sarfarosh actress also thanked all her fans and supporters for their wishes, prayers and for sharing their stories. We wish Sonali Bendre a super speedy recovery.