Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sonali Bendre on Battling Cancer: Manisha Koirala Has Been a Big Help

Actress Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, but was declared cancer-free by mid-2014 after undergoing treatment.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonali Bendre on Battling Cancer: Manisha Koirala Has Been a Big Help
Actress Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, but was declared cancer-free by mid-2014 after undergoing treatment.
Loading...
Bollywood actor and cancer survivor Sonali Bendre has talked about the importance of family, how it plays an important role in a tough fight against cancer.

Sonali said a lot of help and advice, however, has come from non-celebrities, which she valued very much. Goldie Behl, her husband, also has been a pillar of strength in her fight against cancer, she said. “Goldie has been my rock and pillar of strength to help me fight cancer. Thank God, I decided to get married to him,” she said.

Also the families of Goldie and Sonali have been a great help for her, which gives her immense joy than material things give. “My mother always told me that human being matters more. Of course, there are times when you realise material things are also important, which gets you the treatment in the US, but even that cannot give you the joy the family gives and sees you through it. That is the most important thing,” she said.

She also said Manisha Koirala has been a big help in her crusade against the disease. “Manisha (Koirala) has been a big help. She has been through it and is a survivor. She has also written a lovely book about it,” she said during an interactive session organised by FICCI FLO (Bangalore Chapter) here late Wednesday evening.

She was responding to a question as to whether she had received tips from celebrities like Yuvraj Singh and Manisha to fight cancer.

Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, but was declared cancer-free by mid-2014 after undergoing treatment.

Sonali said she did not meet another cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor. She did however, meet his mother. “I haven’t met Yuvraj. I met his mother, though, and she was very warm and kind,” she added. In 2011, Yuvraj was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung and underwent chemotherapy treatment in Boston and Indianapolis. In March 2012, he was discharged from the hospital after completing the third and final cycle of chemotherapy and returned to India in April.

Sonali had undergone treatment for metastatic cancer in New York in December last.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram