Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sonali Bendre Pens a Heartfelt Note for Husband Goldie Behl on 17th Marriage Anniversary

Sonali Bendre, who tied the knot with Drona filmmaker Goldie Behl on November 12, 2002, posted a heartfelt note for her husband on her 17th anniversary.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonali Bendre Pens a Heartfelt Note for Husband Goldie Behl on 17th Marriage Anniversary
Sonali Bendre, who tied the knot with Drona filmmaker Goldie Behl on November 12, 2002, posted a heartfelt note for her husband on her 17th anniversary.

Actress Sonali Bendre posted a very heartfelt message for her husband, filmmaker Goldi Behl. In the Instagram post, Sonali Bendre wrote about the struggles they faced last year during her cancer treatment and what that experience meant not only to her but to Goldie as well.

The actress posted an adorable selfie with her husband from a health retreat. The actress wrote that Behl wouldn't leave his work behind earlier but now he has changed. She thanked her husband for putting all his attention towards her and said that she will now turn her focus on him. Bendre's Bollywood friends including Tahira Kashyap, Shweta Nanda, Bhavna Panday and Hrithik Roshan wished the couple, a happy anniversary.

View this post on Instagram

This day, last year... we were in New York at the hospital. Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods - B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on & keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list. So on the occasion of our 17th wedding anniversary, I thought let’s take a break and go on a road trip to @atmantan. Before Cancer, Goldie would have never agreed to something like this but I love how he's changed 😄 He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I'm turning the focus back on him. P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

“He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I’m turning the focus back on him. P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!” the actress wrote.

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with high-grade cancer last year for which she had to take treatment in New York. The actress was very vocal about her journey and became a beacon of inspiration for thousands of her fans.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram