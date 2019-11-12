Sonali Bendre Pens a Heartfelt Note for Husband Goldie Behl on 17th Marriage Anniversary

Actress Sonali Bendre posted a very heartfelt message for her husband, filmmaker Goldi Behl. In the Instagram post, Sonali Bendre wrote about the struggles they faced last year during her cancer treatment and what that experience meant not only to her but to Goldie as well.

The actress posted an adorable selfie with her husband from a health retreat. The actress wrote that Behl wouldn't leave his work behind earlier but now he has changed. She thanked her husband for putting all his attention towards her and said that she will now turn her focus on him. Bendre's Bollywood friends including Tahira Kashyap, Shweta Nanda, Bhavna Panday and Hrithik Roshan wished the couple, a happy anniversary.

“He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I’m turning the focus back on him. P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!” the actress wrote.

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with high-grade cancer last year for which she had to take treatment in New York. The actress was very vocal about her journey and became a beacon of inspiration for thousands of her fans.

