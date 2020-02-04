Sonali Bendre Posts Video on World Cancer Day Alongside a 'Note to Self'

To mark the occasion of World Cancer Day, Bollywood actor and cancer survivor Sonali Bendre took to her social media handle and shared a photo montage showcasing her journey and transformation after her battle with cancer. The actor posted the video alongside the caption, "Note to self P.S. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular check ups, early detection helps! #WorldCancerDay."

In the video, one can see the actor's transformation through a series of images as she highlights, how even despite her struggle with the dreaded, she persevered and conquered it.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap commented on the post, writing, "You gorgeous courageous you** ❤❤ ️ inspiration to so many including me! Thanku for being you!" hinting towards her own fight with the disease.

Anushka Sharma too reacted to the post with a heart emoji, while actor Neelam Kothari Soni, who has worked alongside Sonali Bendre in the film Hum Saath Saath Hain, posted, "Courageous, strong and beautiful!!"

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with high-grade cancer in 2018, following which she had to go to New York to get treatment, returning to Mumbai in December, the same year.

