Sonali Bendre Relives Childhood Days With Suzzane Khan, Posts a Fun Filled Birthday Message
Sonali Bendre believes 'girlfriends are the best' and thus she decided to make her girlfriend Suzzane Khan's birthday special with a fun-filled birthday post.
The 43-year-old actress, who is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, took to Instagram to share a lovely picture with birthday girl, Suzzane Khan. In the picture, the two can be seen smiling ear to ear as they relive their childhood days. She also penned down a heartfelt message for her. She wrote, "As we grow older, we become kids again... while our kids start giving us grown up looks! Cheers to all our shenanigans... the madness, the laughter and the love. Happy happy birthday @suzkr... here’s to celebrating many many more together! #GirlfriendsAreTheBest #SummerHolidays #Togetherness #FunWithKids"
Take a look at the picture:
View this post on Instagram
As we grow older, we become kids again... while our kids start giving us grown up looks! Cheers to all our shenanigans... the madness, the laughter and the love. Happy happy birthday @suzkr... here’s to celebrating many many more together! #GirlfriendsAreTheBest #SummerHolidays #Togetherness #FunWithKids
This is not the first time that Sonali and Suzzane were seen together. The two keep sharing pictures with each other on social media. In fact, Suzzane has been one of the constant supporters for Sonali during her tough times.
View this post on Instagram
I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub
View this post on Instagram
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
Earlier, Sussane took to Instagram and called Sonali her force field. She wrote, "What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore...I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field."
View this post on Instagram
What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore... I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field @iamsonalibendre, @gayatrioberoi #shibster ♥️♥️♥️♥️👊🏻 #allforone #oneforall ♥️
In July, Sonali shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer". Post her diagnosis, the actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.
