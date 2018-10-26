Sonali Bendre Relives Childhood Days With Suzzane Khan, Posts a Fun Filled Birthday Message

Sonali Bendre believes 'girlfriends are the best' and thus she decided to make her girlfriend Suzzane Khan's birthday special with a fun-filled birthday post.The 43-year-old actress, who is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, took to Instagram to share a lovely picture with birthday girl, Suzzane Khan. In the picture, the two can be seen smiling ear to ear as they relive their childhood days. She also penned down a heartfelt message for her. She wrote, "As we grow older, we become kids again... while our kids start giving us grown up looks! Cheers to all our shenanigans... the madness, the laughter and the love. Happy happy birthday @suzkr... here’s to celebrating many many more together! #GirlfriendsAreTheBest #SummerHolidays #Togetherness #FunWithKids"Take a look at the picture:This is not the first time that Sonali and Suzzane were seen together. The two keep sharing pictures with each other on social media. In fact, Suzzane has been one of the constant supporters for Sonali during her tough times.Earlier, Sussane took to Instagram and called Sonali her force field. She wrote, "What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore...I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field."In July, Sonali shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer". Post her diagnosis, the actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.