Sonali Bendre Reveals She is Battling 'High Grade' Cancer in Emotional Instagram Post
Actress Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with a "high grade" cancer.
Image: Instagram/ Sonali Bendre
Here's what Sonali wrote:
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Sonali, who began her film career in 1994 with K Ravi Shankar's Aag, has done roles in over 45 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She is best known for doing Sarfarosh, Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Major Saab among others.
Also Watch
-
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Foot Pilgrimage: 10 Days Through Mountains with Bakarwals
- Mallika Sherawat Reveals She Lost Many Films Because Her Co-Actors Would Say 'Why Can't You be Intimate With Me'
- Sachin Tendulkar Shares Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan as Legends Get Together
- In Conversation with Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes on Lifestyle Cycling Culture in India
- Ranbir Kapoor Has the Best Response to His Constant Comparisons With Ranveer Singh