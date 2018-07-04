Sonali Bendre Reveals She is Battling 'High Grade' Cancer in Emotional Instagram Post

Sonali Bendre has revealed she has been diagnosed with a "high grade" cancer. The actress, who is one of the three judges along with Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar on the latest season of India's Best Dramebaaz, made the shocking revelation on her Instagram alongside a picture of herself with husband Goldie Behl. She also revealed that she is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York.Here's what Sonali wrote:Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.Sonali, who began her film career in 1994 with K Ravi Shankar's Aag, has done roles in over 45 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She is best known for doing Sarfarosh, Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Major Saab among others.