Sonali Bendre Reveals How She Broke the News of Her Cancer to Her 12-yr-old Son; Read Her Post Here

Sonali Bendre, who is currently battling cancer in New York, on Thursday posted a long note on her social media accounts, sharing how she has found a source of strength and positivity in her 12-year-old son Ranveer. In a long note, shared alongside a picture of herself with Ranveer on her Instagram, the actress revealed how she broke the news of her cancer to her son and talked at length about why it’s important to keep kids involved in a situation like this.Here's what she wrote:From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATimeThe actress is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. In a statement earlier this month, Sonali had said: "I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them."The news of the actress suffering from cancer left the film industry in deep state of shock. Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Divya Dutta and Arjun Kapoor came out to appreciate her will and determination to fight the disease, and hoped for her "speedy recovery".