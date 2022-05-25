Sonali Bendre Reveals She Was Left with '23-24 inches' Scar After Her Cancer Surgery

Cancer can turn your world upside down and actress Sonali Bendre knows it very well. In 2018, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress was diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, the cancer was diagnosed at an early stage and was cured in due course.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Sonali revealed that the surgery in New York left her with around 23-24 inch scar across her body. She said, “Post-surgery, my surgeon was like I want you walking in 24 hours. In 24 hours, I was holding my IV and walking in the corridor. It was hard because I had a cut which is 23-24 inches.”

While remembering her journey and how her family’s life changed after her diagnosis, she said that they have learned some valuable life lessons.

“What Goldie (Sonali’s Husband) and I say is BC and AC which is before cancer and after cancer. You go through something and you learn some lessons, and, if you have not learned them, then it’s really sad. I think there were a couple of lessons from it. The point is reminding each other that it’s not the goal, but the process and the journey that’s important, ” the Sarfarosh actor said and added that she is thankful that she has come out as a cancer survivor.

After her diagnosis, Sonali often shared updates about her health with her fans on social media. She revealed her cancer diagnosis with this post.

The next year after her diagnosis, she posted a photo from her treatment time and wrote: “Another kind of outfit and another kind of accessory… just a small pit stop from the roller coaster we call life!”

Sonali is now cancer-free and is back at work. She will make her OTT debut with The Broken News, which will premiere on Zee5.

