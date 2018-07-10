Sonali Bendre Shares New Post After Being Diagnosed With Cancer, Wants Fans to Remain Hopeful
Sonali recently shared the news of her being diagnosed with cancer on social media with a long post. Now, the actor took to Instagram to share a new post on her journey and wants to share the details with her fans.
Image: Instagrm/Sonali Bendre
She wrote, "In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, we don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome',"
"The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming... and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones," she further added.
Sonali wants to share the details of her journey with her fans and wants them to remain to be hopeful in life. "Sharing my journey is also part of this process. I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through," she concluded.
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome." The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I'm taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through.
Sonali recently shared the news of her being diagnosed with cancer on social media with a long post talking on how "sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball." She also said the diagnosis came after a few tests done for a “niggling pain". The actress is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York.
Sonali, who began her film career in 1994 with K Ravi Shankar's Aag, has done roles in over 45 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She is best known for doing Sarfarosh, Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Major Saab among others.
