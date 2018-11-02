Sonali Bendre Shines in Red at Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower, See Pics

View this post on Instagram

It's always lovely to be part of someone's special moment and more so when it's a dear friend. What a fabulous evening @priyankachopra!!! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. Big hug and much love. P.S. it felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again! #RedIsTheColourOfRebirth