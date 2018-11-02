Sonali Bendre Shines in Red at Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower, See Pics
Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is undergoing cancer treatment in New York shared an endearing picture from the bridal shower of Priyanka Chopra.
Image Courtesy: Sonali Bendre/ Instagram
On Thursday, Sonali took to Instagram to post an endearing picture from the celebration. In the photo, she can be seen happily posing with bride-to-be Priyanka. Neetu also shared the frame.
Sharing the picture, she wished laughter and love for Priyanka. She wrote, "It's always lovely to be part of someone's special moment and more so when it's a dear friend. What a fabulous evening @priyankachopra!!! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. Big hug and much love. P.S. it felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again! #RedIsTheColourOfRebirth"
Earlier, Neetu Kapoor also shared a series of pictures from the celebration.
Take a look:
Last week, after attending a Broadway musical show with fiancé Jonas and catching up with mother in law Denise, Priyanka headed for a bridal shower with her girls in the US.
On October 28, Priyanka's girlfriends, Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia hosted a bridal shower for her at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York. A day later, the actress treated her fans with some inside pictures from the celebration. In the photos, the actress can be seen having a gala time with her friends and family.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco Perfect! Here’s sharing it with you..."
Although Priyanka and Nick have not confirmed their wedding dates, speculations are rife that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December.
