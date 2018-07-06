GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sonali Bendre's Sister-In-Law Srishti Behl Opens Up on Her Health: She's a Fighter, Will Definitely Prevail

Sonali's sister-in-law Srishti Behl Arya has opened about the actress' health.

Updated:July 6, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
Sonial Bendre on Wednesday shared the news of her being diagnosed with cancer on social media with a long post talking on how "sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball." She also said the diagnosis came after a few tests done for a “niggling pain". The actress is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. In a statement released on Wednesday, Sonali said: "I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them."

And now, Sonali's sister-in-law Srishti Behl Arya has opened about the actress' heath. While talking to Spotboye, Srishti said, “Sonali is a fighter. She will definitely prevail. She has a lot of positive energy. She will be back. We are all very grateful for the outpouring of love.”



Meanwhile, actresses Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari visited Srishti at her home in Bandra following Sonali's statement. Akshay Kumar, who is currently on vacation with family in New York, had also gone to see Sonali after hearing on her illness.



The news of the actress suffering from the cancer shocked one and all. Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Divya Dutta and Arjun Kapoor came out to appreciate her will and determination to fight the disease, and hoped for her "speedy recovery".

Photogallery