GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Sonali Bendre's Son Rocky Behl Shares Heartfelt Message Thanking Everybody for Their Support

This time, it's not Sonali Bendre but her 13 year old son Rocky Behl who came forward to thank everybody for their support as his mother fights cancer.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2018, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonali Bendre's Son Rocky Behl Shares Heartfelt Message Thanking Everybody for Their Support
This time, it's not Sonali Bendre but her 13 year old son Rocky Behl who came forward to thank everybody for their support as his mother fights cancer.
Loading...
Sonali Bendre is battling cancer in the most positive way possible. She's emerged as a symbol of hope, motivating people to live life at its best. From breaking the news of high grade cancer to her battle against the illness she has shared updates with her fans and supporters alike. In fact, from time to time, she has been speaking about how her family, friends and fans are her pillars of support.

She also thanked them for being there in this harsh phase. This time, it's not Sonali but her 13 year old son Rocky Behl who came forward to thank everybody for the support. He wrote, " U all have created a ring of light all around me. Thanks to everyone for all the support you all have given me."



Sonali is very close to her son, and in a recent post on Instagram she spoke about the dilemma she went through when she had to confess the 'Big C' to him and how he has been a source of strength and positivity for her in this difficult time.

From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on



On Rocky's birthday, she penned down a heartfelt message for him and shared how terribly she misses him. She wrote " Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl".



We wish Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away

Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...