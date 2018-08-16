Sonali Bendre's Son Rocky Behl Shares Heartfelt Message Thanking Everybody for Their Support
This time, it's not Sonali Bendre but her 13 year old son Rocky Behl who came forward to thank everybody for their support as his mother fights cancer.
This time, it's not Sonali Bendre but her 13 year old son Rocky Behl who came forward to thank everybody for their support as his mother fights cancer.
She also thanked them for being there in this harsh phase. This time, it's not Sonali but her 13 year old son Rocky Behl who came forward to thank everybody for the support. He wrote, " U all have created a ring of light all around me. Thanks to everyone for all the support you all have given me."
Sonali is very close to her son, and in a recent post on Instagram she spoke about the dilemma she went through when she had to confess the 'Big C' to him and how he has been a source of strength and positivity for her in this difficult time.
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
On Rocky's birthday, she penned down a heartfelt message for him and shared how terribly she misses him. She wrote " Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl".
Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl
We wish Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham Starrer Packs a Punch With Record-breaking Collection
- The Indian Version of Childish Gambino's Hit Song 'This is America' Will Give You The Chills
- Asian Games: Indonesia's Richest Man Going for Gold
- Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Takes Over as Chairman of Queens Park Rangers
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know