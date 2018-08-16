Sonali Bendre's Son Rocky Behl Shares Heartfelt Message Thanking Everybody for Their Support

Sonali Bendre is battling cancer in the most positive way possible. She's emerged as a symbol of hope, motivating people to live life at its best. From breaking the news of high grade cancer to her battle against the illness she has shared updates with her fans and supporters alike. In fact, from time to time, she has been speaking about how her family, friends and fans are her pillars of support.She also thanked them for being there in this harsh phase. This time, it's not Sonali but her 13 year old son Rocky Behl who came forward to thank everybody for the support. He wrote, " U all have created a ring of light all around me. Thanks to everyone for all the support you all have given me."Sonali is very close to her son, and in a recent post on Instagram she spoke about the dilemma she went through when she had to confess the 'Big C' to him and how he has been a source of strength and positivity for her in this difficult time.On Rocky's birthday, she penned down a heartfelt message for him and shared how terribly she misses him. She wrote " Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl".We wish Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery.