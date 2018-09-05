Sonali Bendre Sports Wig as 'New Look' While She Battles Cancer in New York; See Her Post

Sonali Bendre is a brave woman fighting cancer with great strength. During this tough time, she has emerged as a source of inspiration and motivation for everybody. From breaking the news of high grade cancer to her battle against the illness she has shared updates with her fans and supporters alike. In fact, from time to time, she has been speaking about how her family, friends and fans are her pillars of support.On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share her new look. Taking reference from Al Pacino quote, vanity is my favourite sin she wrote, "Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you."Trying on wig wasn't easy for her, at some point she was apprehensive about it and thought a lot before making her decision. Continuing further she wrote, "When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime. "At the end of her post, thanking Priyanka Chopra, she wrote, "Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look."Sonali shared the news of her being diagnosed with cancer on social media in July with a long post talking on how "sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball." She also said the diagnosis came after a few tests done for a “niggling pain". The actress is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York.Sonali, who began her film career in 1994 with K Ravi Shankar's Aag, has starred in over 45 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She is best known for doing Sarfarosh, Diljale, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Major Saab, among others.