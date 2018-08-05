Sonali Bendre, Undergoing Cancer Care, Celebrates Friendship Day With 'Bald is Beautiful' Post

Actress-author Sonali Bendre, who is braving a fight against cancer, is finding positivity in her new look and says bald is beautiful.On the occasion of Friendship Day today, Sonali shared a photograph with with her friend Sussanne Khan, clicked by actor Hrithik Roshan."This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and switch on the sunshine'," Sonali captioned the image.She said there are "moments of pain and low energy. But I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. Happy Friendship Day, ladies."The 43-year-old, who is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, said that she spends far less time getting dressed now.The actor ended her post with a funny postscript. "Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime".In July, the actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer".Post her diagnosis, the Duplicate actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.(With IANS inputs)