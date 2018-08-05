Sonali Bendre, Undergoing Cancer Care, Celebrates Friendship Day With 'Bald is Beautiful' Post
On the occasion of Friendship Day today, Sonali Bendre shared a photograph with with her friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi, clicked by actor Hrithik Roshan.
Image: Sonali Bendre's Instagram handle
On the occasion of Friendship Day today, Sonali shared a photograph with with her friend Sussanne Khan, clicked by actor Hrithik Roshan.
"This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and switch on the sunshine'," Sonali captioned the image.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
She said there are "moments of pain and low energy. But I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. Happy Friendship Day, ladies."
The 43-year-old, who is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, said that she spends far less time getting dressed now.
The actor ended her post with a funny postscript. "Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime".
In July, the actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer".
Post her diagnosis, the Duplicate actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Helicopter Eela Trailer: Birthday Girl Kajol Flies in With a Joyride of a Film; Watch Here
- CSK Captain MS Dhoni Promises to Improve Tamil for Next IPL
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
- Friendship Day: Why Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra are Bollywood BFFs