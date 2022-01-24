Sonali Bendre Wishes Husband Goldie Behl on His Birthday by Sharing an Adorable Photo

On husband Goldie Behl’s birthday, Sonali Bendre posted a loved-up post on social media. Sonali has shared a set of photos on Instagram. In the first photo, Goldie and Sonali are sharing a happy moment. Another one is a close up of Goldie. Friends of the couple have commented on Sonali’s post and extended their greeting to Goldie on his 47th birthday. Tahira Kashyap, Twinkle Khanna, Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and others dropped special messages.

Here is the happy birthday post:

Sonali and Goldie tied the knot in November 2002 and have a son named Ranveer Behl. Sonali keeps blessing our feed with her family photos. Recently, on their 19th Anniversary, Sonali shared a romantic post with a montage video of their photos.

On Diwali, Sonali posted a picture of her, Goldie and their son wearing traditional outfits and wishing fans a happy diwali.

Goldie is also not behind in expressing his love for his wife. Earlier, on Sonali’s birthday, Goldie had shared cute photos of her, and wrote, “Happy Birthday, my love,” Apart from her birthday, Goldie also shares photos of Sonali on his timeline giving us major husband goals.

After Sonali was diagnosed with cancer, Goldie supported her throughout her journey. For the unversed, Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and went to the US for her treatment. She fought like a warrior and survived. She has been away from the limelight ever since.

