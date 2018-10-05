Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video

Sonali Bendre, who is currently getting treatment for ‘high grade cancer’ in New York, has lately been spreading positivity and trying to inspire people on social media through her brave way of battling the fatal disease.Now, a video has surfaced on Instagram, in which the 43-year-old actress can be seen wishing the contestants of India’s Best Dramebaaz, a reality TV show that she used to judge before she got unwell.Wearing a black top, a head scarf and a hat, the Hum Saath Saath Hai actress, in the video, wishes the contestants luck and gives them an invaluable life lesson. She says, “People who participate and take risks are true winners. One must enjoy the process of participation rather than get bogged down by the pressure of winning or losing. Since you all (the contestants) have been chosen from across India, you are all already winners.”Watch the video here:Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is also currently in New York filming his upcoming show New Amsterdam, is in constant touch with Sonali, trying to do his bit to help keep her spirits raised. Praising her grit and determination to get well again, he recently told IANS, “Sonali is a courageous and brave person. By brave, I do not mean strong in terms of physical strength. How you deal with life in difficult situation determines your true strength and the way Sonali is fighting is highly applaudable.”"I pray to God every morning to give Sonali immense strength. And I always try my best to meet her and be in touch with her because I know when somebody is not well, at that time person feels good to be surrounded with loved ones. So, I make sure I talk to her and create positive vibes around her always."