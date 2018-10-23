Sonali Bendre’s New Look Will Inspire You to Stay Positive Even at Your Lowest, See Pics

Sonali Bendre’s Instagram has become a veritable trove of life lessons ever since she was diagnosed with ‘high grade cancer’ earlier this year.In candidly sharing regular updates on her battle with the fatal disease, the actor has been inspiring millions with her grit, positivity and determination to get better.The 43-year-old, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, took to Instagram yet again on Monday, to share images of her new hairdo. In the photos, Sonali is with wigmaker Bok-Hee, who is behind her refreshing new look.Thanking her for her assistance, Sonali wrote, “Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people... someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair. She’s been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so so much Bokhee, I can’t tell you how much our sessions together mean to me. You truly are an angel. #SwitchOnTheSunshine (sic).”Deliberating on wanting to look good even when unwell, Sonali once wrote a long Instagram post, which she began by Al Pacino’s quote, "Vanity is my favourite sin."“Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels…,” she wrote.“When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you.So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look,” she added.Notably, while in NYC, Sonali has been meeting several actors, including Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.