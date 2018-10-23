Sonali Bendre’s New Look Will Inspire You to Stay Positive Even at Your Lowest, See Pics
Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment in New York for metastatic cancer.
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. (Image: Instagram/Sonali Bendre)
In candidly sharing regular updates on her battle with the fatal disease, the actor has been inspiring millions with her grit, positivity and determination to get better.
The 43-year-old, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, took to Instagram yet again on Monday, to share images of her new hairdo. In the photos, Sonali is with wigmaker Bok-Hee, who is behind her refreshing new look.
Thanking her for her assistance, Sonali wrote, “Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people... someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair. She’s been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so so much Bokhee, I can’t tell you how much our sessions together mean to me. You truly are an angel. #SwitchOnTheSunshine (sic).”
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people... someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair. She’s been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so so much Bokhee, I can’t tell you how much our sessions together mean to me. You truly are an angel. #SwitchOnTheSunshine
Deliberating on wanting to look good even when unwell, Sonali once wrote a long Instagram post, which she began by Al Pacino’s quote, "Vanity is my favourite sin."
“Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels…,” she wrote.
“When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you.
So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
"Vanity is my favourite sin." - Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.
Notably, while in NYC, Sonali has been meeting several actors, including Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- Metz 65Q4A TV Review: This Android TV is all About Fine Attention to Detail
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
- Hyundai Santro Launch Live: Price, Features, Details and More
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally