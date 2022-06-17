Sonali Bendre's The Broken News To Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka: Times When Actors Turned Journalists

Sonali Bendre recently made her comeback with The Broken News – a show that revolved around two rival news channels and their approach to serving news. While the show gained a positive response from the audience, it is not the first time that the actors turned into journalists. Kartik Aaryan’s November 2021 release was literally a ‘Dhamaka’ which also took the audience inside a newsroom. Whether it was Amitabh Bachchan’s 2010 release Rann or Shah Rukh Khan’s Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Bollywood stars nailed it each time they turned reporters or news anchors for the screen. Here are some shows/movies which left everyone impressed with their journalistic plot:

The Broken News – 2022

Helmed by Vinay Waikul, the drama series is an official adaptation of the popular British series ‘Press’. The series revolved around two competing news networks, their conflicting ideologies and their incompatible ethics. It presented what goes on behind bringing news – the business and the politics. It starred Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead. The show is now available on ZEE5.

Dhamaka – 2021

Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the movie presented the actor as a news anchor whose life changes after he gets an alarming call on his show from a terrorist. While he took this as an opportunity to revive his career, he soon costs his conscience. The film is an official remake of the 2013 film – The Terror Live. It is directed by Ram Madhvani and also stars Mrunal Thakur. The film is now available on Netflix.

No One Killed Jessica – 2011

Directed and written by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film stars Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerjee in key roles. It also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Myra Karn in supporting roles. The plot centers around a bartender who dies after being shot by a politician’s son, and her sister’s efforts to pursue justice for her death. Later, she gets the assistance of an investigative journalist, played by Rani Mukherjee, who assists her in seeking justice for her sister. The film is currently available on Netflix.

Rann – 2010

Ram Gopal’s directorial film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Gul Panag. It revolves around the CEO of a television channel who is duped by his own son and son-in-law into creating false news against the Prime Minister. When he recognises the same, he tried to put things right, even if it means jeopardising his personal life. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

Page 3 – 2005

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Boman Irani among others, the film talked about the ‘Page 3’ culture in Mumbai. While it was often believed that one is not a celebrity unless they feature on Page 3 of a newspaper, the film depicts the harsh reality behind the same. It shows what happens after a journalist frequently visits high society parties but discovers the hypocrisy and insecurities the celebrities live in. The film is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and is available on YouTube too.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani – 2000

Shah Rukh Khan starrer depicts the rivalry between the reports of two news channels. However, they soon team up to help a man who is seeking justice for his daughter who was raped by a politician. The film is directed by Aziz Mirza and also features Juhi Chawla, Satish Shah and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

