Sonali Khare Announces Her Debut Project as Producer With Priyanka Tanwar’s MyLek

Marathi actor Sonali Khare is now all set to add a new feather to her cap after appearing in various films, television and web series. She is soon going to turn into a producer. The actor will soon showcase her talent as a film producer with the upcoming feature film MyLek helmed by Priyanka Tanwar. Sonali recently unveiled the title poster of MyLek on her social media handle.

Sharing the poster, Sonali wrote, “Mother’s Day is a very special day to all of us. No one in this world does not agree with the fact that our mothers are the most precious and divine relationships in our lives. On this very special day, I am thrilled to announce the launch of our production house Blooming Lotus Productions.

“Almost magically, the subject of our first film is the sweet, sour and spicy nature of the relationship between a mother and daughter. Announcing our first film MyLake on Mother’s Day is a proud and special moment for me & BijaAnand. I want to thank all my family, friends, my colleagues from the glorious Marathi Film industry as well as my wonderful fans for all your love, support and blessings. Sending you all so much love."

Sonali expressed her thoughts on the subject, saying “As a producer, this is my first film. Mother’s Day holds a special place in our hearts. The film is about a daughter’s complicated connection with her mother. The announcement of my debut film, MYLek, on this auspicious day is a emotional event for me."

Congratulations have been pouring in from fans and friends for her new role as producer and wishing her all the best for the same. The actor debuted in the entertainment industry with the Hindi film Tere Liye and then appeared in Marathi films like Checkmate and Hrudyantar.

