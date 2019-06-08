Sonali Kulkarni Talks About Playing Mother in Bharat, Sophie Turner Reveals GoT Secret

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest outing Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar brought the debate of sexism and ageism against actresses in Bollywood. In the film, Sonali Kulkarni is cast as Salman Khan’s mother despite the fact that she is nine years younger than him. While a number of users on social media criticised the filmmaker for choosing Kulkarni for the role, she, in a conversation with News18, opened up about her initial apprehensions about the role.

Likewise, Shefali Shah who is currently busy with Netflix's Delhi Crime season 2 talks about the landmark show, what it has changed for her and Bollywood over the years.

The weekend is here and it's time to begin the binge watch. With a number of shows lined up check out this week's Streaming Now. Also, Black Mirror season 5 dropped on Wednesday, go through our reviews to choose which episode you should watch first.

Here's a recap of the top entertainment news of the day.

Sonal Kulkarni plays Salman Khan's mother in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial. Shortly after the debut of Bharat in theatres, many criticised the filmmakers for casting her in a role much older to her age. In an interview with us, Sonali has opened up about her initial apprehensions on taking on the role of Salman’s mother, how Ali came to her rescue, and whether at all or not she was scared of getting typecast in such roles.

Read: Sonali Kulkarni on Playing Salman Khan's Mother in Bharat: Of Course, I Thought of My Age

Though she’s been acting for about 24 years now, Shefali Shah is currently on an all-time professional high, courtesy Netflix’s gritty drama series Delhi Crime. The actress talks about being typecast in mother role and how Delhi Crime changed the perception of filmmakers who have started considering her for roles that fall in her age bracket and how they are looking at her as the lead for their projects.

Read: Shefali Shah on Life after Delhi Crime: I was Typecast into the Mother Category

It's been weeks that HBO's hit fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones concluded, but fans have still not come to terms with it. During the fourth episode of the eighth and final season of GoT, eagle-eyed fans spotted a Starbucks cup in the middle of a celebration scene in Winterfell. But the question remained: Whodunnit? Now, after a month, Sophie Turner tries to clear the air about the whole fiasco.

Read: Sophie Turner Now Blames 'Lazy' Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington for GoT Starbucks Coffee Cup Blunder

Also read: Nick Plays With Swords, Joe Falls Apart, The Jonas Brothers are Really Missing Game of Thrones

It is that time of the year when technology gives you jitters and you're shocked beyond wits because Netflix is back with Black Mirror season 5. This time, the series rests upon popular names like Marvel superhero Anthony Mackie and American pop star Miley Cyrus. Before you binge watch the show, you can read our episode-wise review here.

Read: Black Mirror Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too Review: Miley Cyrus Episode is Not More Than Hannah Montana

Read: Black Mirror Smithereens Review: Look Up From Your Cellphones, Grieving Cabbies Around

Read: Black Mirror Striking Vipers Review: One of the Finest Episodes on Alternate Reality

In case, you have already watched Black Mirror and are looking for fresh content to deal with your Game of Thrones hangover, take a look at new shows premiering this week.

Streaming Now: Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza Tell Their Tales of Struggle in Netflix's Leila and ZEE5's Kaafir

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.