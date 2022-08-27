Sonali Phogat Death: Rahul Vaidya, Vindu Dara Singh Demand Probe and Justice For Their Bigg Boss Co-Contestant

Actress and politician Sonali Phogat’s death reason has become a mystery. Initially, it was seen as a case of a heart attack after she was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on August 22. However, her autopsy report revealed multiple ‘blunt injuries’ following which a murder case had also been filed by Goa police. Now, her family and friends have been demanding justice for the late actress.

Recently, Sonali Phogat’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter to demand justice for the late actress. “Sonali ji was drugged & murdered. I hope the ones responsible are punished asap. Cos what has been done to her is INHUMAN !!! May Justice prevail soon! #SonaliPhogat,” he wrote.

Besides Rahul, Vindu Dara Singh also called for proper investigation and wrote, “Shocked to hear about some murder evidence in her death !! This case must be properly investigated as nowadays #Forensic science is very advanced and if anyone is guilty they must be hanged too! #SonaliPhogatDeath”

Earlier, when Rahul learned about Sonali Phogat’s death, he took to Instagram and shared an emotional post. The singer had referred to Sonali as her sister figure and had written, “Sonaliji was like an elder sister to me. She had come for my wedding, and recently when my single released on Friendship Day, she asked me to send her the song. I am in deep shock. I wouldn’t call her a friend, she was more like a mother figure to me, very affectionate.”

Sonali Phogat is remembered for her stint in Bigg Boss 14. Prior to this, she was also seen in shows like Amma and films like P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar.

