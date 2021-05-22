Sonali Phogat Hits Back at Haters Who Trolled Her for Wearing Western Outfits in 'Afeem'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat has courted controversy with her new music video. The actress, who garnered immense popularity post her stint in the reality show, has portrayed a totally different avatar in the Haryanvi song titled Afeem. Sonali’s transformation was evident and she was seen grooving to the catchy tune of the song. Though fans liked the video and showered love, Sonali was also trolled on her western outfits and dance moves. Trolls also asked Sonali to act as per her age and raised questions on her marital status.

During an interview with ETimes TV, the 41-year-old gave a special message to all her haters, ‘jalti hai duniya jalane waala chahiye’. Talking about the music video, the actress said that she had tried new looks as per the director’s requirement. Sonali further said that even in Bigg Boss she used to dress in western outfits and being dressed is something she enjoys. Reacting to the trolls, Sonali said that she does not really care about them. On being age-shamed, the actress said that when she agreed to feature in the music video, she knew that some people would object to it. Sonali said that she does not understand the reason why her age is coming in the way of her work.

Sonali first came into the limelight for thrashing a government official with a slipper in Haryana’s Hisar district. During her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, Sonali made the headlines for expressing her fondness for her co-contestant Aly Goni.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here