Sonali Phogat Points Trolls Towards Nickyanka When Questioned for Liking 'Younger' Aly Goni

Bigg Boss journey may have concluded for Sonali Phogat but she continues to create waves for liking fellow reality show contestant Aly Goni who is ten years younger to her. She has been facing trolling ever since she has expressed on the show that she likes Aly.

Addressing trolls who have questioned her liking for Aly, Sonali said, "They are saying I am like his mother. How come? I am 40. Aly is 30 years old. Our age difference is 10 years. Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas. Their age difference in 12 years. They still got married. What could anyone do about it?"

Sonali was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house during the last weekend's episode. She was nominated against Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. She was eliminated due to scarcity of votes. Entering as a wild card, she spent a little over one month inside the BB house. During her stay, she often clased with Rubina and Nikki over various issues.

In an interview with IANS, Sonali shared that she feels Rubina is very good at manipulating people around her and will end up as winner of the popular television reality show.

On Rubina, Sonali said, "I think she has been made for shows like these. She is a very smart player and she has been playing her game really well. She has the knack to manipulate people around her, so I think she is the one who can win that trophy."