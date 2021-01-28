Sonali Phogat Reveals Which Housemate has the Quality to Win Bigg Boss 14

Actress and politician Sonali Phogat, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 earlier this week, feels television actress Rubina Dilaik is very good at manipulating people around her and will end up as winner of the popular television reality show.

"Before making my entry in the show, I watched a few episodes and I thought Rubina (Dilaik) and Rahul (Vaidya) were very strong contestants. I thought that Eijaz (Khan) is a very weird and rude person because he used to fight a lot. When I entered the house, I experienced the complete opposite side of him. They (contestants) are there for 24 hours in the house but the audience only sees a one-and-half-hour episode of those 24 hours, so you kind of end up making preconceived notions about certain people," Sonali told IANS.

"I have lived in that house with principles and morality but I don't think that has been aired on the show. I feel my one or two mistakes have been highlighted," she added.

On Rubina, Sonali said: "I think she has been made for shows like these. She is a very smart player and she has been playing her game really well. She has the knack to manipulate people around her, so I think she is the one who can win that trophy."

"People like me are not made for shows like these where you have to constantly change your stance and strategy to be in the show," observed Sonali, who had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house in the last week of December.

Currently, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Arshi Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta are competing for the title of Bigg Boss 14.