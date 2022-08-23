Sonali Phogat's Bigg Boss 14 Journey: From Fight With Rubina Dilaik to Bonding With Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni

In a tragic turn of events, Haryana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died after a heart attack in Goa last night. She was 41. Sonali Phogat became a household name after she made her wild card entry in the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14. She entered the house on Day 79 and her journey was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. She made headlines for picking up fights but also became good friends with many contestants. Phogat became a close confidant of singer Rahul Vaidya. They remained inseparable in the Bigg Boss house.

Initially, Sonali Phogat also shared a good rapport with the season winner Rubina Dilaik, however, their relationship turned sour after being involved in an ugly fight. Such was the animosity that Phogat was also seen hurling abuses at Dilaik for which she was reprimanded by Salman Khan. Rubina Dilaik wasn’t the only one who exchanged heated conversations with her, once Phogat dropped food boxes on Nikki Tamboli’s bed which lead to a dramatic fight inside the house. She was reprimanded for wasting food a couple of times,.

Sonali Phogat did manage to make form unbreakable bonds with a few including Arshi Khan and Aly Goni. During one of the episodes, Phogat openly spoke about Arshi Khan’s manipulative tactics for surviving in the game. According to her, Khan tried to influence her decisions on ample occasions but it had no adverse effect on their amicable bond.

In addition to this, one of the major highlights of her journey was her open confession of her liking for Aly Goni’s muscular personality. When Sidharth Shukla made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 14, Sonali Phogat revealed that she was criticized for openly talking about Aly Goni, but she chose to be honest instead of hiding her opinions.

With a few fights and many memories, Phogat was evicted on Day 113 of the competition. On the day of her ousting, Aly Goni, Arshi Khan, and Rahul Vaidya were all brought to tears while bidding adieu to Phogat. She stayed in the controversial house for about a month and managed to amass a loyal base, who are now extremely shocked to receive the news of her death.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here