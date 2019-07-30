Take the pledge to vote

Sonam, Anil Kapoor Wish Anand Ahuja on Birthday with Adorable Posts

Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor is busy celebrating the day with her husband, Anand Ahuja, who turns a year older today.

Updated:July 30, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Sonam, Anil Kapoor Wish Anand Ahuja on Birthday with Adorable Posts
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. (Image: Anand Ahuja/Instagram)
Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor is busy celebrating the day with her husband, Anand Ahuja, who turns a year older today. On Ahuja’s 36th birthday, wishes are pouring in from everyone, including the Kapoor clan, who made sure to make the day a special one for the entrepreneur. Sonam's sister Rhea, parents Anil and Sunita, aunt Maheep took to Instagram to wish Ahuja.

Wifey Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures with her doting husband alongside a cute message. She called him the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person.

To this, he replied, "Why don't I have any of these pictures!?! 😂 ... You're the best, literally the best. Everyday w you is like a birthday. #EverydayPhenomenal Love you toooooo much."

Sonam’s sister and producer Rhea Kapoor also took to the social media site to share the pictures of lovely couple Sonam and Anand, along with a heartfelt note for the birthday boy. Calling him one of the chillest souls on planet earth, Rhea wrote about how naturally has Anand fit into the Kapoor clan.

Ahuja’s father-in law and actor Anil Kapoor wished the birthday boy in a stylish way. Sharing multiple pictures of Ahuja playing basketball, Kapoor thanked him for making their hearts, home and lives happier.

Mother-in-law Sunita Kapoor also wished Ahuja in a blessed way.

Calling Anand Ahuja the sweetest guy and Jahaan’s BFF, Maheep Kapoor made sure to post a birthday wish for him.

Rhea Kapoor’s alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani also wished his buddy with an Instagram post.

