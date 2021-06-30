Sonam Bajwa Finds Love Outside of Film Industry?

Sonam Bajwa has remained in news for her Bollywood stints through Bala and Street Dancer 3D. But along with this, her linkups with Indian cricketer KL Rahul have comparatively garnered equal attention. The rumours started around June in 2018 and when they were spotted together, people were sure that something was brewing between the two. Though both of them did not say anything about their alleged relationship, their gestures said a lot. Rahul liking Sonam’s Instagram pictures had once created a buzz on the internet.

Back in 2018, Sonam had shared a picture from a hotel room, in which she was wearing blue denim and a yellow top. The actress was glancing towards a window and the post was rightly captioned, “Watching the sunset and thinking of you.” The post was fine until the Indian batter commented that he was “just a call away.” The comment has now been deleted.

Later, the buzz of them dating died down and then the star cricketer started dating Bollywood diva and daughter of Suneil Shetty, Athiya Shetty. Recently, the actress is in London with India's middle-order batsman, as the Team will take on England in the five-match Test series. Time and again, the couple keeps sharing pictures that are lovely and adorable. Recently, the couple was roped in as brand ambassadors for NUMI Paris, the French luxury eyewear brand which has been newly launched in India.

Now rumours have it that just like Rahul, Sonam has also found love and is dating someone who lives in Mumbai but is not from the showbiz industry. It looks like, the Punjabi actress has been very secretive about the man in her life. She has not revealed about him to her close friends either.

Sonam, who is a well-known name in the Punjabi film industry, recently did a chat show 'Dil Diyan Gallan', which was shot in Chandigarh. But looks like the actress is not ready to share what is in her heart.

