Sonam K Ahuja Celebrates Nine Years of I Hate Luv Storys with Instagram Post
The romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys was written and directed by Punit Malhotra and produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Ronnie Screwvala’s UTV Motion Pictures.
It's been nine years of I Hate Luv Storys.
As Sonam K Ahuja and Inran Khan-starrer I Hate Luv Storys completes nine years on July 2, the actress took to Instagram to share a post about the ninth year of film’s release. Celebrating the nine years of her third film, which also became her first commercial hit, Sonam took to Instagram to share the news.
Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar, shared a heartfelt post on its official social media handle to celebrate the day. Sharing an adorable picture of Sonam and Imran from the movie, Dharma Productions wrote, “Luv is totally unpredictable & that’s what makes it priceless! Celebrating #9YearsOfIHateLuvStorys.”
Sonam reposted the picture on her Instagram stories to celebrate the ninth anniversary of her movie.
A few days ago, Sonam also celebrated the sixth year anniversary of her movie Raanjhanaa, writing about how close is the movie to her heart. Sharing some behind the scene pictures from the movie, the actress wrote, “Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless. #6YearsOfRaanjhanaa”
View this post on Instagram
Raanjhanaa has always been very close to my heart. It explored ideals and conflicts that I still think about, even 6 years after the release. Thank you to the entire team for being so real and fearless.❤️ @arrahman @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @reallyswara @abhaydeol #6YearsOfRaanjhanaa
