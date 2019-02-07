English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam K Ahuja: People who are From a Position of Privilege Have More Responsibility
Sonam K Ahuja will next be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor.
Sonam Kapoor. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Sonam K Ahuja has been choosing interesting scripts lately. With her last few projects—Neerja, Padman, Veere Di Wedding and now Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga—she has been trying to blur the divide between social dramas and commercial films that is so prevalent in Bollywood.
Talking about her ability to take risks, she told Firstpost, “I have a safety net, coming from a family where I don’t have to fend for myself to such an extent. Even if kaam nahi milega (I do not get work), I will be all right. People who are from a position of privilege have more of a responsibility to make the right choices.
“Even though I am not supported by my dad, I completely support myself but I do have that safety net of my husband, or my father, or my mother. I honestly feel that when you come from that place of privilege, or you achieve something in life where you can make hard choices, then you should make brave and responsible choices.”
Sonam says she’s trying to strike a balance between success and substance. “Whether it’s Veere Di Wedding or The Zoya Factor, I feel I need to be responsible while picking commercial films as well. There has to be a balance because eventually.
“I know that a film like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga won’t get a very huge box office opening but since people know that it’s a Sonam Kapoor film which will have a message as well as entertainment, it will open to like Rs 4 crore, which is good enough for me because the film has got only 1,000 screens,” she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Talking about her ability to take risks, she told Firstpost, “I have a safety net, coming from a family where I don’t have to fend for myself to such an extent. Even if kaam nahi milega (I do not get work), I will be all right. People who are from a position of privilege have more of a responsibility to make the right choices.
“Even though I am not supported by my dad, I completely support myself but I do have that safety net of my husband, or my father, or my mother. I honestly feel that when you come from that place of privilege, or you achieve something in life where you can make hard choices, then you should make brave and responsible choices.”
Sonam says she’s trying to strike a balance between success and substance. “Whether it’s Veere Di Wedding or The Zoya Factor, I feel I need to be responsible while picking commercial films as well. There has to be a balance because eventually.
“I know that a film like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga won’t get a very huge box office opening but since people know that it’s a Sonam Kapoor film which will have a message as well as entertainment, it will open to like Rs 4 crore, which is good enough for me because the film has got only 1,000 screens,” she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No One Still Knows The Password For Bitcoins Worth $145 Million That Remain Locked Away
- Rose Day: 7 Songs That Put The Rose Into Romance the Bollywood Way
- Messi Unable to Inspire Barca Winner as Madrid Hold on for Draw
- Will Touch ID be Back in The Next iPhone? Patent Filing Suggests Entire Display Will Detect Fingerprints
- Vidarbha Defend Ranji Title with 78-Run Win Against Saurashtra
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results