Sonam K Ahuja: People who are From a Position of Privilege Have More Responsibility

Sonam K Ahuja will next be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
Sonam K Ahuja: People who are From a Position of Privilege Have More Responsibility
Sonam Kapoor. (Image: Reuters)
Sonam K Ahuja has been choosing interesting scripts lately. With her last few projects—Neerja, Padman, Veere Di Wedding and now Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga—she has been trying to blur the divide between social dramas and commercial films that is so prevalent in Bollywood.

Talking about her ability to take risks, she told Firstpost, “I have a safety net, coming from a family where I don’t have to fend for myself to such an extent. Even if kaam nahi milega (I do not get work), I will be all right. People who are from a position of privilege have more of a responsibility to make the right choices.

“Even though I am not supported by my dad, I completely support myself but I do have that safety net of my husband, or my father, or my mother. I honestly feel that when you come from that place of privilege, or you achieve something in life where you can make hard choices, then you should make brave and responsible choices.”

Sonam says she’s trying to strike a balance between success and substance. “Whether it’s Veere Di Wedding or The Zoya Factor, I feel I need to be responsible while picking commercial films as well. There has to be a balance because eventually.

“I know that a film like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga won’t get a very huge box office opening but since people know that it’s a Sonam Kapoor film which will have a message as well as entertainment, it will open to like Rs 4 crore, which is good enough for me because the film has got only 1,000 screens,” she added.

