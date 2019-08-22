Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Reveals India's Lucky Charm in New Motion Poster from 'The Zoya Factor'

Sonam K Ahuja took to her Instagram to share a motion poster from her upcoming movie The Zoya Factor, in which she can be seen sporting the look of a Goddess. The actress captioned the post as revealing India's "lucky charm" who can "turn tables". She posted, "Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India’s lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you."

The actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of The Zoya Factor, will be seen sharing screen with the South superstar Dulquer Salmaan. Based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, the romantic drama has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Pooja Shetty Deora.

The film revolves around Zoya Solanki, played by Sonam, who turns out to be a luck charm for the Indian squad during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Notably, in the teaser, Sonam can be seen draped in a traditional Maharashtrian saree, replete with gold jewellery and a garland, while she holds cricketing gear in both hands, namely a bat and a helmet. She can also be seen sporting sport shoes along with the ethnic attire.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a small teaser announcing that she would introduce fans to India's lucky charm on August 22. She captioned the post, "“Ye lucky nahi, khud luck hai! Bringing you India’s lucky charm, shubh ghadi dekhte hi!---This is not lucky but luck itself is here! All will be revealed tomorrow! Get ready to meet India’s lucky charm!”

