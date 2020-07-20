Sonam Kapoor Accused of Breaking Quarantine Rule & Putting Lives in Danger, Actress Responds

A few days back, Sonam Kapoor shared that she is flying to London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Upon reaching there, she posted some pictures and videos of herself enjoying in outdoor spaces. Soon, Netizens took to social media and called out the actress for allegedly breaking the 14 days quarantine rule and accused her of putting lives in danger and setting bad example by promoting it on social media.

Clarifying the same, Sonam responded to a tweet saying that she has been following all the rules and was in her own building "fully quarantining".

"I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore," she wrote on Twitter.

I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore https://t.co/PiYvzDsWTn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2020

Here's a video Sonam posted a while back on Instagram:

Earlier, Sonam had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws' residence. She flew to Mumbai to be with her parents and siblings ahead of her birthday on June 9.

Meanwhile, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja recently shared a throwback image from their Paris trip a while back.

"THEN: Our first ever trip together, 4 years ago today! #FBF #Paris NOW: #EverydayPhenomenal #London," Anand wrote, sharing 'then and now pics' of the two trips, on his Instagram handle.

The ‘Then' image has the couple looking into each other's eyes in Paris, while the ‘Now' image, clicked during their London trip, is a selfie inside a car.

On films front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor.