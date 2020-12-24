Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Pens Heartfelt Note to Daddy Anil Kapoor on His 64th Birthday

On Anil Kapoor's 64th birthday, daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is currently in London, has penned a moving note to the actor. Sonam took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Anil alongside a heartwarming caption.

Posting the photo of them, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor."

Meanwhile, Anil was surprised with a small party on the sets of his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which he’s currently working on. His co-stars, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli took to Instagram Stories to share a short video of the actor cutting his birthday cake. Other co-stars Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, and Anil's wife, Sunita also joined the celebrations.

To mark his birthday, his latest film, AK vs AK will be released later in the day on Netflix. In the comic thriller, the actor plays an exaggerated version of himself, opposite director Anurag Kashyap. AK vs AK is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and follows an accomplished director (Kashyap), who kidnaps the daughter of a veteran Bollywood actor (Kapoor). The actor’s quest in finding his missing daughter forms the premise, blurring the lines of real and reel.