Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts First Photo With Husband Anand After Wedding and Our Hearts Are Melting

💫 #EverydayPhenomenal A post shared by sonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 9, 2018 at 9:35pm PDT

💫 #EverydayPhenomenal A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on May 9, 2018 at 9:33pm PDT

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding was a quaint affair and their reception, a rather filmy one. The who's who of Bollywood came, danced and conquered. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor among others had a hearty time dancing and celebrating Sonam's wedding. The fans only got a glimpse of it when their photographs and videos later surfaced on the internet.To melt your heart even more, a newlywed Sonam decided to share an adorable wedding photograph with husband Anand. She captioned the photograph as, "#EverydayPhenomenal."Anand, too, shared the same photograph at the same time and used the same caption.The couple got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, which was preceded by two days of mehendi and sangeet revelry, and followed by a grand reception party with close family, friends and Bollywood's glitterati in attendance.