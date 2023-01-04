Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sells Her Luxurious Mumbai Apartment For a Jaw-Dropping Rs 32.5 Crore

Sonam Kapoor who spends most of her time in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu has reportedly sold her luxurious Mumbai home. The actress had an apartment located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex at Signature Island. She sold her third-floor house for 32.5 crores reportedly.

The house boasts amenities such as a temperature-controlled pool, a health club, a state-of-the-art gym, a mini theatre, and an elaborately landscaped garden. According to the documents acquired by Squarefeet India, the house has a 5,533 sq. ft built-up area and the new owner will get car parking for four cars. According to ETimes, Sonam bought the property for Rs 31.48 crore and sold it on December 29 for Rs 32.5 crore.

The Neerja actress has a gorgeous house and an office space in London’s Notting Hill. Her house was earlier featured in an architecture magazine where she shared her house has to look fabulous and comfortable. The actress gave a tour of her dreamy home via the magazine’s social media channel.

Meanwhile, Sonam welcomed her son Vayu last year with Anand. The actress often shares adorable family photos and drops glimpses of the little one. Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram handle to wish fans on New Year. She shared a cute photo of Vayu and Anand along with the note, “My two Leos. My whole . Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be seen in Blind. According to reports, Blind is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller which also goes by the same name. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters. The story revolves around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation. The film has reportedly opted for a direct-to-OTT release this year.

