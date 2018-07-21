English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Anil Kapoor, Rhea and Herself; See Pic
Sonam kapoor, ANil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's throwback picture is too cute to be missed. Take a look.
Sonam kapoor, ANil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's throwback picture is too cute to be missed. Take a look.
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently treated her fans by sharing a throwback picture of her dad, veteran actor Anil Kapoor accompanied by younger versions of her sister Rhea Kapoor and herself on her verified Twitter handle.
In the throwback photo, all three -- Anil, Sonam and Rhea -- can be seen sporting similar black outfits with gold threadwork detailing.
While Anil can be seen taking center frame in the photo, both the daughters look Rhea and Sonam stand next to him looking all excited posing with their dad with their hair done in two cute ponytails.
Sonam captioned the image, "I still remember we were so excited to pose with Dad! Charlie's Angels? Haha not really but kind of. #ThrowbackThursday."
Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actor took to her Twitter handle to retweet a picture of Juhi Chawla and her father from an old photo shoot shared by another social media account. She captioned the pic, “Now that’s what I call 90s glam! Love the hairstyle daddy. Can’t wait to see you both reunite in #ELKDTAL after so many years ❤ @AnilKapoor @iam_juhi.”
Take a look.
On the work front, the dynamic father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam are all set to share the silver screen for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.
Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao. It will hit the theatres on October 12.
I still remember we were so excited to pose with Dad!— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2018
Charlie’s Angels? Haha not really but kind of. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/qtkoVmxQnf
Now that's what I call 90s glam! Love the hairstyle daddy ☺ Can’t wait to see you both reunite in #ELKDTAL after so many years ❤ @AnilKapoor @iam_juhi https://t.co/DnTtGR5YsK— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 18, 2018
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
