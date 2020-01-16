Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Her 'Scariest' Uber Experience in London, Says Was Shaken After the Ride

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a ‘scary experience’ she had, when she travelled by an Uber cab on her recent visit to London. Shaken by the ride, Sonam took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and advised her fans to opt for local transportation.

“Hey guys, I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber London. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken,” she wrote.

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

A concerned fan asked her to give details about the incident. “What happened, Sonam? As someone who takes cabs in London, it would be good to know,” the user asked. Replying to her, the Veere Di Wedding actress said the driver was “unstable” and was “yelling and shouting”.

The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

More fans replied to her tweet, sharing their own experiences. Some called it the driver’s fault, while some showed concern. Many also claimed that Uber services aren’t legal in London.

On the film's front, Sonal was last seen in The Zoya Factor. The 2019 romantic-comedy was directed by Abhishek Sharma and was based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel by the same name.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.