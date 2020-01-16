Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Her 'Scariest' Uber Experience in London, Says Was Shaken After the Ride

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a ‘scary experience’ she had when she travelled by an Uber cab on her recent visit to London. Shaken by the ride, she advised her fans to opt for local transport.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Her 'Scariest' Uber Experience in London, Says Was Shaken After the Ride
(Image: AFP)

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a ‘scary experience’ she had, when she travelled by an Uber cab on her recent visit to London. Shaken by the ride, Sonam took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and advised her fans to opt for local transportation.

“Hey guys, I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber London. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken,” she wrote.

A concerned fan asked her to give details about the incident. “What happened, Sonam? As someone who takes cabs in London, it would be good to know,” the user asked. Replying to her, the Veere Di Wedding actress said the driver was “unstable” and was “yelling and shouting”.

More fans replied to her tweet, sharing their own experiences. Some called it the driver’s fault, while some showed concern. Many also claimed that Uber services aren’t legal in London.

On the film's front, Sonal was last seen in The Zoya Factor. The 2019 romantic-comedy was directed by Abhishek Sharma and was based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel by the same name.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram