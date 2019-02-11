LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Celebrate PadMan as R Balki’s Film Turns One

Directed by R Balki, PadMan stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in important roles.

Updated:February 11, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Celebrate PadMan as R Balki's Film Turns One
Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in a still from PadMan. (Image: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor)
As PadMan clocks one year, Sonam K Ahuja took to Instagram on Saturday to share a few images from the film’s set and thank the movie’s cast and crew for making a movie so important.

She started with calling its director R. Balki one of the best that she has worked with so far. "One year of our film PadMan. Balki Sir you have been one of the best people I know besides being one of the best directors I have worked with." 

The film, which talks about menstrual hygiene in rural India, also stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in important roles. Talking about Akshay, Sonam wrote, "You have been pushing boundaries like no one's business and it is super inspirational. Your inspiration is obviously @twinklerkhanna and I’d like to give her all your credit!”

Hoping to share the same frame as Radhika one day, Sonam added, “Hopefully we will be in the same frame one day, right now the same movie will suffice to be featured with such a talent.”

Next thanking Swanand Kirkire, who co-wrote the film’s script with Balki, Sonam wrote, “Sir ‘Pari’ is one of my favourite characters and thanks so much for writing her with so much love.. miss being on the sets of #padman and surrounded by all of you!”

One year of our film #padman. Balki sir you've been one of the best people I know besides being one of the best directors I've worked with. Also @akshaykumar sir you've been pushing boundaries like no ones business and it's super inspirational. Your inspiration is obviously @twinklerkhanna and I'd like to give her all your credit! @radhikaofficial hopefully we will be in the same frame one day, right now the same movie will suffice to be featured with such a talent! @pcsreeram sir you captured the reality and beauty so wonderfully ! @swanandkirkire sir "pari" is one of my favourite characters and thanks so much for writing her with so much love.. miss being on the sets of #padman and surrounded by all of you! Last but the most important Arunachalam Muruganantham your story was an important one to tell and thanks for trusting our team for doing it.

Calling Arunachalam Muruganantham's journey to make affordable sanitary napkins for rural women important, Sonam finally thanked the social entrepreneur, on whose life the film is based.

"Last but the most important Arunachalam Muruganantham, your story was an important one to tell and thanks for trusting our team for doing it."

Akshay also shared a still of him from the film to mark its first anniversary. “A film which literally made me step out of my comfort zone but I’d do it again without batting an eyelid if it helped further the cause of menstrual hygiene. #1YearOfPadMan,” he wrote.



Twinkle Khanna, who produced the film, also took to the photo-video sharing app to share an image of Akshay and Arunachalam from the film’s set.

“One man’s quest gave so many people wings #Padman hit the screens exactly a year ago and it still feels surreal to be part of @murugaofficial ’s amazing journey with my friend #Balki and our wonderful cast @radhikaofficial@sonamkapoor and @akshaykumar,” she wrote.



