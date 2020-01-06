Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Bid Farewell to the Decade with a Kiss
Sonam and Anand enjoyed a vacation in Rome, along with sister Rhea Kapoor and her rumored producer-boyfriend Karan Boolani.
File photo of Sonam And Anand Ahuja.(Image: AP)
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor bid adieu to the year and decade gone by with a heart-touching post, expressing her gratitude towards friends, family and colleagues.
Sharing an adorable video featuring of her with better half Anand Ahuja, Sonam had thanked 2019 for being brilliant.
In the video, the much-in-love couple ushered in 2020 with a kiss. The Fashioniaste went on to add that in the past decade, she met her soulmate Anand Ahuja and got married to him and built a home together.
This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson . I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together . But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way! 🎥 @karanboolani
Talking about her learning and achievements in the last 10 years, Sonam wrote, “I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends”’
Sonam also spoke about her fashion label Rehson (REHa Kapoor and SONam), which was launched in 2017. “I've made three films with Rhea Kapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices and taken our passion for fashion and started Rheson.”
Sonam and Anand are currently enjoying a vacation in Rome, along with sister Rhea Kapoor and her rumored producer-boyfriend Karan Boolani.
Sonam was featured in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, along with her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in supporting roles. She was also seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.
