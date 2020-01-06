Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Bid Farewell to the Decade with a Kiss

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor bid adieu to the year and decade gone by with a heart-touching post, expressing her gratitude towards friends, family and colleagues.

Sharing an adorable video featuring of her with better half Anand Ahuja, Sonam had thanked 2019 for being brilliant.

In the video, the much-in-love couple ushered in 2020 with a kiss. The Fashioniaste went on to add that in the past decade, she met her soulmate Anand Ahuja and got married to him and built a home together.

Talking about her learning and achievements in the last 10 years, Sonam wrote, “I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends”’

Sonam also spoke about her fashion label Rehson (REHa Kapoor and SONam), which was launched in 2017. “I've made three films with Rhea Kapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices and taken our passion for fashion and started Rheson.”

Sonam and Anand are currently enjoying a vacation in Rome, along with sister Rhea Kapoor and her rumored producer-boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Sonam was featured in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, along with her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in supporting roles. She was also seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.