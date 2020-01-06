Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Bid Farewell to the Decade with a Kiss

Sonam and Anand enjoyed a vacation in Rome, along with sister Rhea Kapoor and her rumored producer-boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Bid Farewell to the Decade with a Kiss
File photo of Sonam And Anand Ahuja.(Image: AP)

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor bid adieu to the year and decade gone by with a heart-touching post, expressing her gratitude towards friends, family and colleagues.

Sharing an adorable video featuring of her with better half Anand Ahuja, Sonam had thanked 2019 for being brilliant.

In the video, the much-in-love couple ushered in 2020 with a kiss. The Fashioniaste went on to add that in the past decade, she met her soulmate Anand Ahuja and got married to him and built a home together.

View this post on Instagram

This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson . I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together . But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way! 🎥 @karanboolani

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Talking about her learning and achievements in the last 10 years, Sonam wrote, “I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends”’

Sonam also spoke about her fashion label Rehson (REHa Kapoor and SONam), which was launched in 2017. “I've made three films with Rhea Kapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices and taken our passion for fashion and started Rheson.”

Sonam and Anand are currently enjoying a vacation in Rome, along with sister Rhea Kapoor and her rumored producer-boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Sonam was featured in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, along with her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in supporting roles. She was also seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram