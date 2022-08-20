Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Blessed With a Baby Boy; Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR For Oscars?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple became proud parents on Saturday. The news of Sonam’s baby boy was shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress took to her Instagram stories and shared Sonam and Anand’s statement. “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed – Sonam and Anand,” the statement read.

International film critic Clayton Davis, who often makes predictions about Oscars and Emmys, has hoped that RRR will make its way to Oscars nominations. He also called the movie “a monument to action cinema” and added that RRR reminded him of George Miller’s 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road. “The film RRR which is a three-hour action epic is the biggest film in India’s history. There is generally a lot of buzz at the moment because India is in the process of choosing a film to be selected to represent them at the Academy Award ceremony. RRR has lit up social media with its star Jr NTR, thirst traps, and visual effects,” Clayton Davis said.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar was asked about the poor performance of Bollywood movies in the recent times. To this, the actor explained that he needs to understand what the audience wants. “Films are not working, it is our fault, my fault. I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants and there is nobody else to be blamed for it but me,” he said as quoted by Pinkvilla. This comes days after Akshay talked about the growing cancel culture against Bollywood movies on Twitter and mentioned that it not only affects the industry but also the economy of the country.

Raju Srivastava’s brother Deepu Srivastava has shared an health update of the comedian through a video message. According to the news agency ANI, Deepu said that though Raju is still in hospital but he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He went on to state that his brother is receiving the best possible health care and is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital. “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy,” he said.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped by the paparazzi on Saturday as they went on a scooter ride in the city. While Anushka rode the pillion, her hubby Virat drove the scooter. Anushka sported an all-black attire. She wore a black shirt with matching pants. On the other hand, Virat wore a green shirt and paired it with black pants. Even though the two covered their faces with helmets, they are caught by the paps. The pictures of the duo are now going viral on social media.

