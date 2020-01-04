Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Can't Wait for Will Smith, Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys For Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set to reunite after a gap of more than 15 years for their highly anticipated Bad Boys film titled Bad Boys For Life. The film opens in theatres on January 17 and Sonam kapoor and Anand Ahuja can't wait for it. Sonam also posted a pic of Will and Martin on her Instagram stories and tagged Anand.

Ahead of the film's release a new poster of the leading characters was released. In the poster, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence can be seen in their Milke Lowrey and Marcus Burnett avatars standing side by side with a gun cocked in their hands.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are #BadBoysForLife January 17. pic.twitter.com/9nA9WvAVVn — Fandango (@Fandango) January 2, 2020

Bad Boys For Life will be the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise and has been confirmed to be the final one. The franchise started with the first one in 1995 which was director Michael Bay's first film. It was followed by a sequel released in 2003.

Even though Michael Bay expressed his interest in returning to the director's chair for the third Bad Boys film, he stated that it would have been difficult due to budget constraints.

Bad Boys For Life will be directed by the duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The film's official synopsis was revealed to be "The once inseparable duo of Marcus Burnett and Michael "Mike" Lowery is coming apart: an aging Burnett has become a police inspector while Lowery, suffering a midlife crisis, is assigned to head up AMMO, a "young guns" group of millennial cops with whom he has nothing in common. Both of them reunite once again when a fierce cartel mob boss, whose brother they defeated years earlier, makes a retaliation effort on Mike just as both he and Marcus are about to officially retire."

Apart from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the film's cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Joe Pantoliano, and Theresa Randle among others. It is set to release on January 17.

