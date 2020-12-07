Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Come Out in Support of Farmers: We Must Address Their Fears

Celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have come out in support of farmers who are protesting against the recent farm laws. Sharing heartfelt posts on their verified Instagram accounts, both Sonam and Anand expressed solidarity with the farmers and voiced their opinions saying the fears of farmers must be addressed.

Sharing multiple photos of the protesting farmers, Sonam shared a Daniel Webster quote followed by hashtag 'Dilli chalo'. She wrote: "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." Daniel Webster #dillichalo (sic)."

Anand too shared a picture from the ongoing protest and jotted down three critical questions concerning the farmers and the new bill. The questions raised by him are:

(1) Is there a mechanism which can provide the safety net that a minimum price guarantee provides?

(2) How do we police private enterprises from ‘strong-arming’ farmers into unfavourable scenarios?

(3) What are the checks and balances that prevent corruption from poisoning the system and jeopardizing the livelihoods of the farmers who are the heart of our nation!?

"The idea behind “free market” / letting farmers sell directly (not via middlemen) is in itself understandable .. but in striving for a more efficient process we MUST address the fears of the farmers." wrote the enterprenure adding, "Only once these - amongst various other - concerns are addressed should any changes be implemented."

Apart from Sonam and Anand, actress Priyanka Chopra too lend her support to the farmers via Twitter. Singer actor Diljit Dosanjh joined the farmers by visiting the protesting site and spoke to media about concerning issues. Taapsee Pannu, Mika Singh, Swara Bhasker, Gippy Grewal, Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur and Sonu Sood are among others who have voiced their support to the farmers.