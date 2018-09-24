Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Look Stunning at Milan Fashion Show; See Pics

Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attended famed designer Giorgio Armani’s fashion show in Milan on Sunday. Color coordinated in navy blue formals, the two set some serious #CoupleFashionGoals for the rest of us to drool over and try and emulate.Sonam took to Instagram on Sunday to share several beautiful images from their time at the global event, which was also attended by Cate Blanchett.“What a stunning show @giorgioarmani ! Thank you so much for having us and yet again taking care of us so beautifully ❤❤❤ we had a blast!,” she captioned one of the photo galleries.See some of their other photos and videos from the event here:A celebrated fashionista, Sonam had earlier talked about getting invited by Armani as his front-row guests. "Anand and I are honoured to be Giorgio Armani's guests. We look forward to the show in Milan," she had said.Sonam and Anand also attended a black tie event, followed by dinner with Roberta Armani on Saturday, and reportedly visited the Silos Armani museum.Sonam got married to her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai earlier this year.On the work front, the 33-year-old actor will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which marks her first on-screen collaboration with her father, veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, it also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles and is slated to release on October 12.