Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Open Up About Their Relationship, Summer Wedding and More
In her recent Instagram post, Sonam has shared some inside images of the edition which carries some exclusive throwback pictures and interesting quotes from her and Anand.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Recently, the actor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja graced the cover of Vogue India magazine. In her recent Instagram post, Sonam has shared some inside images of the edition which carries some exclusive throwback pictures and important quotes from her and Anand.
She extended her warm thank you to the people behind the breathtaking Vogue edition and posted a picture from the magazine with the caption "I want to take a minute here to say thank you to my dear and amazing friend Anaita! I’m literally speechless! Love you so much.”
#EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja I want to take a minute here to say thank you to my dear and amazing friend Anaita! I’m literally speechless! Love you so much. 😘 For @VogueIndia Photographed by: @signe_vilstrup Creative direction by: @anaitashroffadajania Sonam styled by: @rheakapoor Anand styled by: @abhilashatd
In another post which she dedicated to her hubby Anand, she talked about his encouraging nature, "Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn’t blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance—you gotta do what you gotta do.”
The next post was an extremely romantic picture of them both and the caption was dedicated to the writer Shalini, "Thank you Shalini for this beautifully written piece. I love the way you’ve articulated our journey and we are forever grateful to you and the entire Vogue team.
“This picture also shows the ring tattoo on Anand’s left hand. Sonam’s conversation with Vogue revealed that he can’t wear rings all the time as he is he is a basketball player. So, a New York-based tattoo artist got him a version of the wedding ring as a tattoo on his finger.
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja have truly been an inspirational couple and have perfectly maintained their intimacy in a very public age. India’s Fashionista also posted a picture which was captained "I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life.”
Anand Ahuja was recollecting memories about how he first conversed with Sonam Kapoor on Snapchat without even knowing that she and Anil Kapoor were related. He said, “The first time we met, we talked about our respective work. I was just struck by the fact that I could speak to her so openly about everything. We were chatting on Snapchat one night and she said, ‘Stop texting, just call me.’ And we spoke for two hours that night… Our friendship started over superficial things like vegan chocolates and sneakers but soon we were having deeper conversations.”
“Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn’t blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance—you gotta do what you gotta do.” #EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja For @VogueIndia
Anand also praised his wife Sonam in a quote which was shared along one of the pictures which read, “She gives me a lot of confidence. Sonam’s very black and white. She knows what’s wrong and what’s right and is not afraid to say it. I can see both sides of a story, but I often get stuck in the grey zone. I sometimes need to be able to say no, and Sonam gives me the confidence to do that, she supports me. She’s intuitive and patient, I second-guess.”
“She gives me a lot of confidence. Sonam’s very black and white. She knows what’s wrong and what’s right and is not afraid to say it. I can see both sides of a story, but I often get stuck in the grey zone. I sometimes need to be able to say no, and Sonam gives me the confidence to do that, she supports me. She’s intuitive and patient, I second-guess.” - Anand Ahuja #EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja For @VogueIndia Photographed by: @signe_vilstrup Creative direction by: @anaitashroffadajania Sonam styled by: @rheakapoor Anand styled by: @abhilashatd
On the work front, Sonam would be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha alongside her father Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Is the Biggest Opener of 2018 So Far
- Sanju Review: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is a Consistently Engaging Film
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Around the Words in 28 Days: Delhi Students Trade Angrezi for English in Summer Makeover
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line