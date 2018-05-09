English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Reception: Just 15 'Jhakaas' Moments From That Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Major FOMO alert.
Bollywood is one big happy family and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding night is a testimony to that. The night when most of the Bollywood turned up, glittering in their best fashion choices, it was their free-flowing emotions and dance that took the cake away. Post a quaint and traditional wedding ceremony in the day, the Kapoors and Ahujas threw one of the most entertaining Bollywood parties fans have seen in the recent time. While people expected stalwarts to have a ball of a time, no one anticipated what was to come their way during the reception party. Social media is already flooded with key photographs and videos but we have chosen a handful of them to keep you updated on what all went down last night.
When Sonam-Anand's closest friends finally performed what they have been rehearsing for days...
When Chacha-bhatija matched their steps...
Credit: @Viral Bhayani
And Karan Johar proved why he's the uncle you'd want to have at your wedding...
When the father of the bride couldn't resist performing his signature Lakhan moves...
Credit: @Viral Bhayani
How can Ranveer Singh stay behind when everyone else is finally catching up to his energy...
Credit: @Viral Bhayani
When the king of romance turned into the king of dance floor...
Credit: @Viral Bhayani
Credit: @Viral Bhayani
And Ranveer Singh had a fanboy moment right there...
Credit: @Bollywood Dancebee
And he fulfilled his duty of a bhai ka dost by twirling the groom...
Credit: @VOGUE India
And gave dholwala a run for his money...
Credit: @VARUN DHAWAN FC
And Salman Khan joined the brigade singing Tan Tana Tan with Mika Singh...
Credit: @Viral Bhayani
And not long after, Karan Arjun found their long lost 'bandhan' with the mother of the bride...
Credit: @Viral Bhayani
And for once in the history, all reigning men of Bollywood- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh- sang Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on behalf of the groom...
Credit: @Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, 90s superstars Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor gave us a glimpse of their terrific jugalbandi...
Credit: @BollywoodON
Even the true blue blood of Bollywood couldn't stay away from all the action...
Credit: @Viral Bhayani
Credit: @Anjana
And last but definitely the least, here's the maximum ball dance the couple could manage at their big fat Punjabi reception...
Credit: @BollywoodNow
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Reception: Just 15 'Jhakaas' Moments From That Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
- Kohli Finds Support from Kirsten for Picking Surrey Over Afghan Test
- Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed
- Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk