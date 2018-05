Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Reception: Just 15 'Jhakaas' Moments From That Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

Sangeet A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 8, 2018 at 3:58pm PDT

Bollywood is one big happy family and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding night is a testimony to that. The night when most of the Bollywood turned up, glittering in their best fashion choices, it was their free-flowing emotions and dance that took the cake away. Post a quaint and traditional wedding ceremony in the day, the Kapoors and Ahujas threw one of the most entertaining Bollywood parties fans have seen in the recent time. While people expected stalwarts to have a ball of a time, no one anticipated what was to come their way during the reception party. Social media is already flooded with key photographs and videos but we have chosen a handful of them to keep you updated on what all went down last night.When Sonam-Anand's closest friends finally performed what they have been rehearsing for days...When Chacha-bhatija matched their steps...Credit: @ Viral Bhayani And Karan Johar proved why he's the uncle you'd want to have at your wedding...When the father of the bride couldn't resist performing his signature Lakhan moves...Credit: @ Viral Bhayani How can Ranveer Singh stay behind when everyone else is finally catching up to his energy...Credit: @ Viral Bhayani When the king of romance turned into the king of dance floor...Credit: @ Viral Bhayani Credit: @ Viral Bhayani And Ranveer Singh had a fanboy moment right there...Credit: @ Bollywood Dancebee And he fulfilled his duty of a bhai ka dost by twirling the groom...Credit: @ VOGUE India And gave dholwala a run for his money...Credit: @ VARUN DHAWAN FC And Salman Khan joined the brigade singing Tan Tana Tan with Mika Singh...Credit: @ Viral Bhayani And not long after, Karan Arjun found their long lost 'bandhan' with the mother of the bride...Credit: @ Viral Bhayani And for once in the history, all reigning men of Bollywood- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh- sang Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on behalf of the groom...Credit: @ Viral Bhayani Meanwhile, 90s superstars Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor gave us a glimpse of their terrific jugalbandi...Credit: @ BollywoodON Even the true blue blood of Bollywood couldn't stay away from all the action...Credit: @ Viral Bhayani Credit: @ Anjana And last but definitely the least, here's the maximum ball dance the couple could manage at their big fat Punjabi reception...Credit: @ BollywoodNow