2-min read

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Reception: Just 15 'Jhakaas' Moments From That Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

Major FOMO alert.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2018, 5:59 PM IST
Bollywood is one big happy family and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding night is a testimony to that. The night when most of the Bollywood turned up, glittering in their best fashion choices, it was their free-flowing emotions and dance that took the cake away. Post a quaint and traditional wedding ceremony in the day, the Kapoors and Ahujas threw one of the most entertaining Bollywood parties fans have seen in the recent time. While people expected stalwarts to have a ball of a time, no one anticipated what was to come their way during the reception party. Social media is already flooded with key photographs and videos but we have chosen a handful of them to keep you updated on what all went down last night.

When Sonam-Anand's closest friends finally performed what they have been rehearsing for days...

Sangeet

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



When Chacha-bhatija matched their steps...

Credit: @Viral Bhayani

And Karan Johar proved why he's the uncle you'd want to have at your wedding...



When the father of the bride couldn't resist performing his signature Lakhan moves...

Credit: @Viral Bhayani

How can Ranveer Singh stay behind when everyone else is finally catching up to his energy...


Credit: @Viral Bhayani


When the king of romance turned into the king of dance floor...

Credit: @Viral Bhayani

Credit: @Viral Bhayani

And Ranveer Singh had a fanboy moment right there...

Credit: @Bollywood Dancebee

And he fulfilled his duty of a bhai ka dost by twirling the groom...

Credit: @VOGUE India

And gave dholwala a run for his money...

Credit: @VARUN DHAWAN FC


And Salman Khan joined the brigade singing Tan Tana Tan with Mika Singh...

Credit: @Viral Bhayani

And not long after, Karan Arjun found their long lost 'bandhan' with the mother of the bride...

Credit: @Viral Bhayani

And for once in the history, all reigning men of Bollywood- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh- sang Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on behalf of the groom...

Credit: @Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, 90s superstars Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor gave us a glimpse of their terrific jugalbandi...

Credit: @BollywoodON

Even the true blue blood of Bollywood couldn't stay away from all the action...

Credit: @Viral Bhayani

Credit: @Anjana

And last but definitely the least, here's the maximum ball dance the couple could manage at their big fat Punjabi reception...

Credit: @BollywoodNow


Also Watch

