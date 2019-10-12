Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Share Glimpses of Maldives Trip in a Fun-filled Video

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have been giving major couple goals ever since the duo started dating. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony last year, are often spotted on vacations with each other. Recently, the two flew to the Maldives, along with sister Rhea Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani. The trip to Soneva Fushi island was organized to celebrate Boolani’s birthday.

Sonam took to Instagram to share the glimpses of her fun-filled holiday. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress shared pictures and videos from the trip. In a 2-minute long video, Sonam puts together the best moments from the trips. She captions it, “Magical Maldives. Being a beach bum with my favourite people for a few days in the sun was absolutely priceless.”

The duo enjoyed a lot during their trip. From taking slides to jumping into pools, the four seemed to make the most of their holiday.

The video also shows the stars celebrating Boolani’s birthday. Sonam also shared a wish for him on his birthday, writing, “Happy happy birthday Karan... the smartest and the most talented person I know! Hope you eat and swim in the sea to your heart’s desire. We love you KBoo, there’s no one like you.”

