LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sonam-Anand to Aishwaya-Abhishek, Here's How Bollywood Couples are Celebrating Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here and Bollywood couples have taken over the social media, swearing love for their partners.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonam-Anand to Aishwaya-Abhishek, Here's How Bollywood Couples are Celebrating Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is here and Bollywood couples have taken over the social media, swearing love for their partners.
Loading...
Valentine's Day is here and Bollywood couples have taken over the social media, swearing love for their partners. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to post a family picture with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are swooning over 'monkey love'.

On the eve of love Sonam Kapoor is missing her beau Anand Ahuja and likewise, Shilpa Shetty who has completed 10 years of marriage with Raj Kundra has to celebrate the day without him for the first time.
Here's how Bollywood couples are celebrating Valentine's Day on social media:

View this post on Instagram

✨❤️✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on











Follow @news18movies for more



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram