Sonam-Anand to Aishwaya-Abhishek, Here's How Bollywood Couples are Celebrating Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is here and Bollywood couples have taken over the social media, swearing love for their partners.
Valentine's Day is here and Bollywood couples have taken over the social media, swearing love for their partners. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to post a family picture with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are swooning over 'monkey love'.
On the eve of love Sonam Kapoor is missing her beau Anand Ahuja and likewise, Shilpa Shetty who has completed 10 years of marriage with Raj Kundra has to celebrate the day without him for the first time.
Here's how Bollywood couples are celebrating Valentine's Day on social media:
View this post on Instagram
Every year I wait for my love scroll on Valentine’s Day... my love @iamksgofficial pens down the most beautiful words for our love and me❤️I am the luckiest girl in the world❤️He makes me feel so special ... each and everyday of my life . I am truly blessed ❤️ #monkeylove #valentinesday
