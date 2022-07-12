Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja To Host Baby Shower This Sunday, Deepika, Alia, Kareena and Others Invited: Reports

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together and if reports are to be believed, the duo are planning to host a grand baby shower function this Sunday. As reported by Pinkvilla, the couple will be organising a baby shower on July 17 to which several Bollywood celebrities will be invited.

The report suggests that a star-studded guest list has already been made and from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, several Bollywood actresses will be invited. Other celebrities whose names featured on the guest list for the baby shower event are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Masaba Gupta. Sonam’s cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah will also join the celebration. The report also claims that the function will take place at Sunita’s sister Kavita’s bungalow in Bandra.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sonam Kapoor’s actor-father Anil Kapoor opened up about being a grandfather. “I have enjoyed every phase of my life and I’ve always gone on the front foot. When I went to get married, everybody said, ‘don’t get married, it’s too early for you to get married’, but I got married. When I had children, everybody was, ‘you know, it’s too early to have children’ but I had my children. The children grew up with me and became my friends. And I knew I had to do what I did because the film career is just part of me, it’s not my whole life,” he told E-Times.

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, the actress took to her social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,” she wrote.

