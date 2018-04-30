English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding
After keeping their relationship under the wraps for years, the two have recently confessed their feelings for each other on social media when Sonam shared a picture of them during Valentine's Day.
After keeping their relationship under the wraps for years, the two have recently confessed their feelings for each other on social media when Sonam shared a picture of them during Valentine's Day.
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja's wedding has been the talk of the town for a while now. After keeping their relationship under the wraps for years, the two have recently confessed their feelings for each other on social media when Sonam shared a picture of them during Valentine's Day.
Recently a few pictures of Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor overlooking the decorations at their Juhu residence went viral on social media and it was reported that the Kapoor family had begun preparations for the wedding.
However, when father Anil Kapoor was asked about the same during an event, he said, "Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. You all will know very soon. We won’t hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house."
According to a report in Pinkvila, the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will be organised at the banquet hall of the building in which Sonam has purchased a property recently.
As both Sonam and Anand are firm believers of paper conservation, a BollywoodLife report suggests that there won't be any invitation cards for the wedding. "They believe that wedding cards mean a lot of waste of paper. Hence they have asked their families to not print any invitation cards. Instead, they have designed an elegant E-invite together which will be sent to their friends and relatives on their phones," a source has been quoted as saying.
Recently in an interview with the National, Sonam said that she would prefer to give away the money instead of spending a handsome amount on an extravagant wedding. “I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding. I think there is too much money spent; it’s all very crass, and I would rather give that money away.”
